Fast Times: the ’80s experience comes to Visalia Fox Theatre this summer

The premier ’80s concert experience from Southern California will perform their biggest hits at the Visalia Fox Theatre on June 10th
VISALIA – Southern California’s premier ’80s concert experience, Fast Times – The ’80s Experience, will perform a one-night-only concert at the Visalia Fox Theatre on June 10, featuring their biggest hits from ’80s rock and new wave.
The Visalia Fox Theatre is excited to announce their upcoming summer concert promises to be a bodacious show featuring the biggest and best hits from 1980s rock and new wave. Fast Times holds the all-time residency record at the World-Famous Whisky a Go-Go on the Sunset Strip, and has recently seen guest stars in their audience including members from the Doors, Extreme, Guns N Roses, and even Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser.
Opening the show will be Thomas Nicholas, most well-known for his roles in American Pie and Rookie of the Year. Nicholas is still acting and producing full-time, and has recently received critical acclaim for his role in the feature film Adverse. The Thomas Nicholas Band is currently collaborating with artists such as Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (The Early November), and Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) on their 7th studio album.
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, April 14th at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.foxvisalia.org, by phone at 559-625-1FOX, or by visiting the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday through Friday from 10AM to 4PM. If you’re a fan of 80’s music or just want to experience a totally tubular show, don’t miss out on Fast Times – The ’80s Experience at the Visalia Fox Theatre on June 10.