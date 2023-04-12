Fast Times: the ’80s experience comes to Visalia Fox Theatre this summer

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, April 14th at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.foxvisalia.org, by phone at 559-625-1FOX, or by visiting the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday through Friday from 10AM to 4PM. If you’re a fan of 80’s music or just want to experience a totally tubular show, don’t miss out on Fast Times – The ’80s Experience at the Visalia Fox Theatre on June 10.