Students, employers meet for very first EUHS job fair

Allen said that the job fairs help seniors get a taste of being an adult. She said students are prepared before the fair, and taught how to shake hands, talk to potential employers and ask good questions. After that, the students are sent off onto the sea of booths and “treated like adults.” Andrade also said that this is an opportunity for students to learn how to talk to adults in person. It can be easy to apply for jobs online, but it’s important that employers meet a potential applicant in person, which can help in the hiring process later on.