Future cannabis events become high priority in Woodlake

Woodlake has had a booming cannabis business since the recreational sale of marijuana was legalized. Not only are they racking in nearly $1 million extra in tax revenue, but they are also a notable cannabis hot spot throughout the county, putting them on future customers’ radars. But the city is wanting to push their cannabis success even further, and is deliberating if they should open their doors for cannabis events. A change to their regulations and ordinance could allow cannabis to be sold and consumed at events.