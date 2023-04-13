Visalia community joins forces to navigate new homeless shelter

Before that discussion with CSET, the city had struggled making the decision as to where a shelter could be placed. However, because this piece of land was “by-right,” there was no traditional permitting process which would normally involve dealing with the city. As a result, the city of Visalia has had little to do with the planning of the project. Visalia mayor Brian Poochigian said the city did what they could but they are not involved with the project. Malison said once the project had a property, then the city came into play. He said the city helped them find grant monies and other monetary aids to help them get the project rolling.