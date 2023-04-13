VUSD builds bridge to success for students with disabilities

Students who receive support from an IEP are eligible to continue receiving support until the age of 22. Currently there are a total of 3,800 students on IEPs from pre-kindergarten to their adult years throughout VUSD. And according to Gutierrez there are around 33,000 students in the district overall. This change in requirements will not change the daily life of those students on IEPs. The only difference is it will allow for additional flexibility in classes students can take and their ability to receive a diploma.