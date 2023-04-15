Farmworker robbed at gunpoint in Earlimart

The Tulare County Sheriff Office investigates an armed robbery that took place mid-morning on Thursday in Earlimart
VISALIA – An individual was working in a vineyard when he was robbed by three men who demanded money.
Around 11 a.m. on March 13, Tulare County Sheriff Office deputies were called to an armed robbery at a vineyard in the area of Road 160 and Avenue 32 in Earlimart.
When they arrived, the victim told Deputies he was working in the vineyard when three men drove up in a truck, got out and demanded money. At least one of the men was armed with a gun. The victim gave them all the money he had and the suspects drove off.
No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Crime Logs
On March 13, TCSO deputies investigated an armed robbery that occurred in the Richgrove area. An armed man walked up to two people who were walking their dog. The man pulled out a gun and demanded money, their wallets and their cell phone.
The suspect drove off south on Famoso Highway in a white 2012-15 Chevrolet or GMC truck with a green AG sticker on the back window. Luckily, no one was hurt. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.