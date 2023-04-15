Visalia club puts 80s twist on murder mystery event

The Visalia Host Lions club hosts annual murder mystery dinner, donates proceeds to various local organizations
VISALIA – Get ready for big hair, neon lights and a murder mystery night, at this years “I Love the 80’s to Death,” Murder Mystery Dinner.
On Sept. 16, the Visalia Host Lions will be hosting their annual murder mystery dinner at the Visalia Convention Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme will capture the aesthetics of the 80’s, but the club ensures that this “isn’t an episode of Miami Vice.” Attendees will not only be donating to various organizations throughout the city, but will also be solving a murder crime to the sound of George Michael singing “Careless Whisper.” Dress to impress in your 80’s attire, and join the community for a night of murder-solving. This will be a sell-out event, tickets will be sold online at visaliahostlions.org or by phone at 559-936-5712.
“It’s up to you to bust it like a ghost, for sure! Peg your jeans, slouch your socks, flash some neon, put on way too much eyeliner, and get that hair up! You are going to solve this crime in style,” the club stated in their press release.
The funds for the murder mystery will be given to organizations such as, the Lions Eye Foundation, the Tulare County Special Olympics, Visalia Emergency Aid, Imagine U Museum, Tulare County Family Services, the Lions Scholarship Foundation, Little League Baseball, the Visalia Annual Band Review and the Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade.
There will be many sponsorship opportunities, which are priced as follows:
Motley Crue - $500
- Name printed on dinner card
- Special thank you announcement
- Mentions on social media
Journey - $1,000
- 2 tickets
- Special thank you announcement
- Name printed on dinner card
- Mentions on social media
- 1 licorice rope length of raffle tickets ($20 value)
AC/DC - $2,500
- 4 tickets
- Special thank you announcement
- Logo on dinner card
- Mentions on social media
- 2 licorice rope lengths of raffle tickets ($40 value)
Guns N’ Roses - $5,000 or more
- 8 tickets (reserved table)
- Special thank you announcement
- Logo on dinner card
- Mentions on social media
- 4 licorice rope lengths of raffle tickets ($80 value)
“You are a smooth operator, and you know how to listen to those careless whispers. It’s time to put on your sunglasses at night and relax. Time after time, together we will solve the case,” the club stated.