Visalia club puts 80s twist on murder mystery event

On Sept. 16, the Visalia Host Lions will be hosting their annual murder mystery dinner at the Visalia Convention Center, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme will capture the aesthetics of the 80’s, but the club ensures that this “isn’t an episode of Miami Vice.” Attendees will not only be donating to various organizations throughout the city, but will also be solving a murder crime to the sound of George Michael singing “Careless Whisper.” Dress to impress in your 80’s attire, and join the community for a night of murder-solving. This will be a sell-out event, tickets will be sold online at visaliahostlions.org or by phone at 559-936-5712.