Lindsay theater gives the daily “9 to 5” a musical turnaround

The next morning, Violet accidentally puts rat poison into Hart’s coffee and frantically tells the others. Hart’s assistant, Roz played by Alesha McCoy and Kathryn Thullen overhears the ladies and tells Hart, who did not drink the coffee, but decides to let on that he did. After Hart leaves, Roz sings the song “Heart to Hart” confessing her love for him. The three women all go to the hospital in a panic but learn he was never there. When Doralee sneaks back into the office to destroy the evidence, Hart confronts her and is going to call the police, but Doralee rips the phone cords out and ties up Hart. The women, not knowing what else to do, decide to imprison Hart in his own house and take over the office with the song “Shine Like the Sun.” The women, empowered, restrain Hart to a mechanical harness in his bedroom.