Tulare furthers downtown economic development endeavors

Several years ago, The Tulare Downtown Association (TDA) created the Tulare Improvement Program (TIP). Within this program, there is a fee assessed on businesses in three districts throughout the downtown area. Myers said if a business is in one of those three districts, the TDA collects that fee and their board determines the use for things such as events or safety and security. The city acts as the pass through agency and TIP fees are supposed to be paid by businesses when they pay their business license fees. However, Myers said some businesses have been refusing to pay their TIP fees, which has put the TDA in a tricky spot.

The consultant will analyze the formation of a special taxing district in the downtown and provide recommendations on the management of such a district. The city will likely not add an additional tax district on top of the TIP, but how it will be handled remains to be seen and will be determined when they receive answers from the consultant.