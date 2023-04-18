County buzzes with mosquitoes amid stagnant water influx

Residents are not the only ones who can help mitigate the effects of stagnant water, but the vector control district also plays a crucial role in keeping the mosquito population down. Not only do they spray pesticides in areas that are necessary, but they also are distributing mosquito-eating fish to the public, for those that have bodies of water that may be stagnant, such as small ponds. All people have to do is head to their main compound on Houston Avenue in Visalia, and they will distribute fish in plastic bags if residents do not bring their own container. The vector control district also assesses mosquitoes throughout the county for any viruses they may carry.