Five students get their shot to see Hamiliton on Broadway

The SPS students were chosen from a pool of about 200 kids according to senior program manager Jamie Marcus. She said each year they have anywhere from 100 to 300 submissions to choose between. Each year members of the institute judge the video submissions and choose a total of 20 groups to join them in New York: ten participants based on their performances and ten more are chosen from the remaining projects that are put into a lottery. This year, there were members of the Hamilton cast on the judging board as well. For the SPS students, the “The Boston Tea Party” project was chosen for outstanding performance, and “Winter at Valley Forge” was chosen through the lottery, according to Marcus.