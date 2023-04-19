Air district offers incentives for ‘Clean Green Yard Machines’

Valley residents are able to receive up to $250 for trade in their old gas mower for an electric mower, $50 for new eclectic lawn care equipment
CENTRAL VALLEY – The record amount of rain this year is not the only way the Valley will be going green, as the Valley Air District is offering free money for the purchase zero-emission lawn equipment.
As Spring has arrived, the Valley Air District is encouraging Valley residents to replace their gas powered yard care equipment through the Clean Green Yard Machines: Residential Program (CGYM). According to the district, money is widely available to help Valley residents go electric and get up to $250 back when they trade in their old gas mower for an electric mower. Gas-powered yard care equipment presents a significant source of localized air pollution in Valley neighborhoods. In addition to less emissions, some satisfied customers were excited with the ease of an electric mower as well.
“The new lawn mower is very easy—just push a button and it starts. I am so happy that I can mow my own lawn. Before it was a lot more work because I had to pull the starter cord with all my might and it did not matter how many times I pulled, I couldn’t turn it on. I had to rely on my husband, but now I can do it myself,” Fresno grant recipient Alma Renteria said via press release.
The program also offers rebates for purchasing various residential electric yard care tools instead of their gas-powered counterparts. By doing so, it would reduce air pollution in neighborhoods across the Valley in addition to saving residents money. Participants receive up to $250 when trading in a gas mower in favor of electric and up to $50 when making a direct purchase without a trade-in of electric mowers and other electric yard care equipment such as; edgers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chainsaw and pole saws.
The Valley Air District’s goal is to encourage the improvement of air quality and quality of life through zero-emission, electric alternatives to lawn care. The small engines contain no emission controls and pollute substantially more than newer passenger vehicles. According to the press release from the Valley Air District, one gas mower produces the equivalent in emissions of 12 late-model cars operating for the same time.
Interested Valley residents should visit www.valleyair.org/CGYM for program guidelines and an application before purchasing new equipment. Residents of South Central Fresno, Shafter and Stockton AB 617 communities can check their address to see if they are eligible to receive up to $500 to replace their gas mower.
For additional information, contact District staff at [email protected] or call 559-230-5800.