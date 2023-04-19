CSET gets technical with STEAM career event

The Community Services Employment Training hosts annual youth summit, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics careers
VISALIA – Applications just opened up for the Community Services Employment Training’s youth summit event, which will allow students to learn more about careers related to science and math.
The Community Services Employment Training (CSET) announced its 8th Annual Regional Education Youth Summit this month. CSET’s Regional Education Youth Summit is an annual event that teaches local high schoolers about careers available in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). Students in Tulare County are encouraged to attend the event on May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the event, guest speakers working in each STEAM career will describe their personal education and career journeys. CSET is hosting this annual STEAM event to students in the region with the help of the Belay Foundation, Bank of the Sierra, Tulare County Board of Supervisors and Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.
In the same breath, CSET is also handing out scholarships to local students who desire a career in STEAM. To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be a current high school senior that is graduating in the spring or summer of 2023. If not, they must be enrolling in post-secondary education in the fall. Not only that, but applicants must be planning to enroll in post-secondary education in any STEAM field.
This is one of many of CSET’s outreach to local youth. Not only are they hosting an event for students interested in STEAM careers, but they also have a variety of other programs that reach students outside of this interest. More than 500 students in Tulare County take part in CSET’s youth leadership programs, providing them with valuable leadership development, job readiness training, civic engagement experiences, college and career exploration pathways, as well as mentorship and networking opportunities. CSET also has a tech program, and well as a program that connects students with work opportunities outside of high school.
The application for scholarships for those who are going into college or another post-secondary educational opportunity this fall can be found on their website, and students can submit finished applications or questions to [email protected]. CSET began these programs and scholarship opportunities in order to help students reach their goals. Their programs are designed to build and empower Tulare County youth.