CSET gets technical with STEAM career event

This is one of many of CSET’s outreach to local youth. Not only are they hosting an event for students interested in STEAM careers, but they also have a variety of other programs that reach students outside of this interest. More than 500 students in Tulare County take part in CSET’s youth leadership programs, providing them with valuable leadership development, job readiness training, civic engagement experiences, college and career exploration pathways, as well as mentorship and networking opportunities. CSET also has a tech program, and well as a program that connects students with work opportunities outside of high school.