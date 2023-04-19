Multiple county agencies provide flood damage update

Norman said the runoff is not going to be of such “biblical proportions” as some may have thought. He said in order to get a heavy release of water it will take six or seven 90 degree days which is not forecasted for some time. With the snowpack sitting at around 307% of annual numbers, they will do what they can to get as much water down the channels as smoothly and safely as possible. Norman said they are working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure the reservoirs are all at manageable levels as well. The Dry Creek area below Terminus Dam will not pose as much of a problem as Mill Creek below Pine Flat, which will create some challenges according to Norman.