Felon found guilty of assault, gun crimes

VISALIA – In November of last year, sheriff deputies responded to a trailer in Dinuba where they came across an intoxicated individual who was armed, threatening himself and others.
On Monday April 17, prosecutors with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office secured a guilty verdict against Salvador Ramirez Jr., 43, for assault and gun crimes. Ramirez will face over 47 years in prison at his sentencing. After a three-day trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on five counts. He also possesses a felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon conviction, a strike offense, from 2002.
The five counts Ramirez received a guilty verdict for include: criminal threats with the special allegation of use of a firearm, assault with a firearm on a police officer with the special allegation of personal use of a firearm, exhibiting a deadly weapon to a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.
Just after midnight on November 20, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff deputies responded to a trailer near Dinuba where a fight was in progress with weapons. When they arrived, deputies learned that an intoxicated Ramirez, armed with multiple firearms, was threatening family members and himself. Ramirez also spoke about getting into a shootout with law enforcement. For the next 4 hours, deputies and county crisis representatives spoke to Ramirez who had barricaded himself alone in the trailer. Ramirez would periodically emerge with a revolver and shotgun and reiterate his intentions to harm himself and law enforcement. In one instance, Ramirez fired a round from the revolver into the air. Around 4:30 am, Ramirez surrendered and was taken into custody.
The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Douglas Dobbins and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.