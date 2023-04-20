Felon found guilty of assault, gun crimes

Just after midnight on November 20, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff deputies responded to a trailer near Dinuba where a fight was in progress with weapons. When they arrived, deputies learned that an intoxicated Ramirez, armed with multiple firearms, was threatening family members and himself. Ramirez also spoke about getting into a shootout with law enforcement. For the next 4 hours, deputies and county crisis representatives spoke to Ramirez who had barricaded himself alone in the trailer. Ramirez would periodically emerge with a revolver and shotgun and reiterate his intentions to harm himself and law enforcement. In one instance, Ramirez fired a round from the revolver into the air. Around 4:30 am, Ramirez surrendered and was taken into custody.