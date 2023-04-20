Local church invites community to enjoy Armenian food

This year on May 19, St. Mary Armenian Church in Yettem will be hosting their 45th Annual Armenian Food Festival. For the past two years, the festival has been solely a drive through event; however, this is the first since the pandemic that the group will be hosting with in person dining options available. Community members will have the opportunity to eat Armenian food for lunch and dinner at the Visalia Elks Lodge located at 3100 west Main Street in Visalia. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.