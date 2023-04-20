UnitedAg supports family farms through scholarships

Seven students in Tulare County receive scholarship awards adding up to $13,250 throughout the county through the Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Program
TULARE COUNTY – UnitedAg offered a scholarship program to students who have family involvement in Agribusiness to help ensure the family business will be kept alive.
On April 18, UnitedAg announced the winners of their 2023 Agribusiness Education Foundation, AEF Scholarship Program. Of the 42 students from agricultural communities across California and Arizona who won awards, seven were from Tulare County. Each student won awards ranging from $500 to $6,000 each. This scholarship program is member-sponsored by UnitedAg and it empowers the ag community through financial support and leadership programs.
“Supporting our future agricultural professionals is the purpose and mission of the Agribusiness Education Foundation,” Loretta Brown, AEF Committee Chair said. “As our industry faces a wave of farmer retirements, leaving many family farms with the tough decision of who will take on the family business, it’s programs like the AEF foundation that are exposing our industry to the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
This year the Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Program awarded $74,800 in total. AEF has been awarding scholarships since 1989 but officially developed and launched the foundation in 2000. Since the start, they have provided financial assistance of more than $1.8 million to more than 1,100 students. Each student who is chosen, has a family affiliation to an agricultural industry. In Tulare County, the seven individuals were awarded $13,250 total.
Four of the individuals were from Visalia:
- Noah Peltzer, with Peltzer Enterprises
- Caleb Peltzer with Peltzer Enterprises
- America Huipio-Piedra with Nichols Farms
- Isabella Argueta with Nichols Farms.
There were three other students throughout the county:
- Carson Wallace from Springville with the Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District
- Jackie Madrigal from Lindsay with Setton Pistachio
- Lindsey Kennel Kisling from Porterville, with Setton Pistachio.
In Fresno:
- Venissia Garcia with Nichols Farms also received an award.
Award winners were required to complete an application that includes their high school or college information as well as an essay question, personal statement describing why they are seeking the scholarship and how receiving this scholarship will enhance their educational goal. Student applications are reviewed by the education committee that is comprised of UnitedAg members.
Scholarship award ceremonies have been scheduled throughout California, Arizona and Texas to recognize the award recipients. For more information on the 2023 AEF Scholarship awards, visit unitedag.org/aef.
According to a press release from UnitedAg, it represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF, visit unitedag.org/education-and-youth.