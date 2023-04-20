UnitedAg supports family farms through scholarships

This year the Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Program awarded $74,800 in total. AEF has been awarding scholarships since 1989 but officially developed and launched the foundation in 2000. Since the start, they have provided financial assistance of more than $1.8 million to more than 1,100 students. Each student who is chosen, has a family affiliation to an agricultural industry. In Tulare County, the seven individuals were awarded $13,250 total.