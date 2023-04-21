Visalia school supervisor arrested for child molestation

Visalia Police Department books Mt. Whitney employee Dejaun Jones for three counts relating to child molestation
VISALIA – Law enforcement arrested a nearly 40 year old male for exchanging nude photos and videos with a 15-year-old student.
On the morning of April 20, Visalia Police Department officers took Dejaun Jones, 37, into custody during a traffic stop. He was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility for annoying, molesting a minor, sending harmful material to seduce a minor and child molestation. Jones is the Mt. Whitney campus supervisor and was immediately put on administrative leave. The Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) released a statement yesterday stating their awareness of the situation.
“Visalia Unified School District is aware of the arrest of a campus supervisor from Mt. Whitney High School, who was immediately placed on administrative leave,” VUSD stated in a release to social media. “VUSD is working closely with the Visalia Police Department on this investigation. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.”
On April 19, Visalia Police Department officers were called to Mt. Whitney High School for a report of a school employee having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Youth services officers were then called and they took over the investigation. Officers found that a 15-year-old girl had been exchanging nude photos and videos with Jones. Officers also learned Jones had touched the girl inappropriately. Officers are working closely with VUSD to ensure the safety of other students by the apprehension of Jones.
This investigation is on-going, so the district cannot comment any further on the issue. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Maria Cabrera at 559-805-8740 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-7438