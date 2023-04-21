Visalia school supervisor arrested for child molestation

On April 19, Visalia Police Department officers were called to Mt. Whitney High School for a report of a school employee having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Youth services officers were then called and they took over the investigation. Officers found that a 15-year-old girl had been exchanging nude photos and videos with Jones. Officers also learned Jones had touched the girl inappropriately. Officers are working closely with VUSD to ensure the safety of other students by the apprehension of Jones.