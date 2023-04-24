CASA hosts Once Upon a Time fundraiser

CASA invites community members to here the stories of children who need their support
VISALIA – The Once Upon a Time gala spotlights kids and their advocates in CASA of Tulare County. The gala gives community members a chance to support the needs of foster kids.
CASA’s annual Once Upon a Dream gala in Tulare County will take place at the Visalia Convention Center on May 12. The gala raises approximately one third of CASA of Tulare County’s annual operating budget. The funds break into supporting three main programs, 0 to 5 years old, 6-21 years old, and family connections.
These programs ensure that children in foster care have volunteers to assess and advocate for their current needs and find familial connections in the area to provide children an understanding of their background and culture. The volunteers gather and provide all the information for the juvenile court so judges can make informed decisions about their placement.
The gala will feature two speakers, Cheyenne Droney, and Saul Zavala, to share their experiences growing up in the foster care system and overcoming hardship.
“Our gala is always a fun evening with friendly auction bidding wars and supporters surprising us with their incredible generosity,” Alberto Ramos, executive director of CASA, said. “But the highlight of the evening is always the stories of the kids whose lives we touch. They, and their advocates, are the whole reason we do what we do.”
The event includes a live auction, and silent auction, as well as dinner prepared by The Vintage Press.
Tickets are available for a limited time. For more information about the event, tickets, or sponsorships, call CASA of Tulare County at 559-625-4007 or visit www.casatulareco.org