River Island Country Club in the rough after recent storms

In order to keep the greens watered, Treece said they will be bringing in thousand gallon storage tanks of water around the course and irrigating that way. The flooding essentially ripped all the irrigation lines from the ground, or messed with the control boxes putting it entirely out of commission. And as temperatures start to climb into the 70s, the course already has the need to begin irrigating. Treece said they have been driving around with tanks and fire hoses ensuring the grass is fed enough water to remain in good condition. They will deal with each green separately depending on its location to make sure they remain in the best condition throughout the chaos.