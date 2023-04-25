Commercial fuel falls in price

One financial commentary on April 20 said gasoline futures fell to $2.6 per gallon, the lowest in nearly five weeks, due to an unexpected inventory build and a weakened demand. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.936 million to 8.519 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 1.3 million billion barrells, with markets expecting a 1.267 million draw. At the same time, WTI crude prices have been retreating from a 5-month high hit in April on fears that a globally slowing growth could dampen fuel demand. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced a surprising reduction of output by 1.6 million barrels per day starting next month for the remainder of 2023.