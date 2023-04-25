Visalia sales tax money surged during pandemic

The bottom line is the city has benefitted from conservative estimates and Visalia’s economy is stronger than anyone expected. While car sales and industrial development are expected to continue and commercial corridors on Mooney and Dinuba boulevards are full with stores, housing permits are coming in much lower than expected. So far this year, Visalia is seeing a decline by about two thirds in both the number of new homes permitted and the value of all permits. Multi-family permits are also down through March in Visalia after a big run up in 2022. High interest rates and tighter bank financing may be slowing the pace of all building activity in town this spring. Existing homes sales are also way down.