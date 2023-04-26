13th Annual Great Western Fan Festival calls gospel lovers to Visalia

Visalia welcomes back award winning musicians to win the hearts of local gospel fans, The Hopper Heritage Foundation raises money for careers in ministry
VISALIA – In the first week of May, Visalia is hosting two events to excite local Christians. Live music performances by chart topping gospel artists and a golf tournament to support their community.
The Visalia Conventions Center is hosting the Great Fan Festival May 4-6. Everyday has performances from award winning artists and gospel musicians who are well known in christian music. The festival will feature gospel artists such as Mark Lawry, Triumphant, Booth Brothers, Greater Vision, Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, Tribute Quartet, Liberty and more.
Comedian Mickey Bell is also on the setlist. His act offers stories, life experiences and church jokes.
Event coordinator Dean Hopper expressed his enthusiasm for the event. “We are so very excited to be coming back again to Visalia and to continue to bring this music to the west coast,” said Hopper. “It’s an experience like no other with top performers singing the music you love in a kind and friendly atmosphere.”
On May 5 there is also a charity golf tournament that is held in conjunction with the festival every year. This year is the 9th annual West Coast Fan Fest Golf Tournament. Funds raised go towards The Hopper Heritage Foundation, which financially supports students studying for careers in ministry.
For more information about the events visit www.fanfestivals.com. Tickets are on sale at https://www.itickets.com