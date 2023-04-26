Wyndham Visalia wins annual award for the third time

Wyndham Visalia is one of two California hotels to win in-house award for exceptional service
VISALIA – Out of 18 recipients in the United States Wyndham Visalia won the Wyndham Award for the third time. Management expressed their pride for their team for their commitment to excellence.
The Wyndham Visalia at 9000 W. Airport Drive was recently recognized as one of Wyndham’s top performing hotels and staff when they were awarded the annual Best of Wyndham Award.
General manager, Samantha Rummage-Mathias, explained what the achievement means to them.
“To be part of an elite list of 57 hotels around the world to receive the award, with only 18 recipients in the USA and just 2 in California, Wyndham Visalia Hotel and Resort and Wyndham Anaheim Hotel and Resort, is a testament to the dedication of our team and our steadfast commitment to our guests. We look forward to welcoming even more travelers in the year to come!” said Rummage-Mathias.
Rummage-Mathias accepted the award on the hotel’s behalf in celebration of their acknowledged efforts. To be considered for the award, the hotel must complete Wyndham’s health and safety training, remain in good standing with the brand, as well as receive high guest satisfaction. Rummage-Mathias explained how they have managed to maintain a high level of guest satisfaction.
“I have a very strong team that’s been here for many years. And they know the guests. They know our clients in the meeting rooms that keep coming back all the time,” Rummage-Mathias said.
The hotel successfully manages 256 rooms, hot tub, a 24 hr fitness center, and 22,000 sq ft of meeting space. Guests also have access to complimentary business center, full service restaurant and lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and ample complimentary parking.