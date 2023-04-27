Tulare hospital receives $3 mill in lawsuit settlement

The district recently settled its claims against Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene with the district receiving $3,000,000. The payment represents nearly all of the fees the district paid Baker Hostetler during the entire course of Baker Hostetler’s representation. The district recognizes the efforts of Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene to resolve this matter and appreciates their willingness to redress the harms alleged by the district. The district believes that this payment on behalf of Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene was made in good faith to make the district whole, and that such payment resolves the District’s dispute with Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene.