Tulare hospital receives $3 mill in lawsuit settlement

Tulare Local Hospital District receives $3,000,000 from Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene, settlement agreement was made in good faith to make the district whole
TULARE – After many years of dealing with several cases of litigation surrounding the Tulare Local Hospital District, one settlement has now been signed off by a judge.
On April 21, the honorable Thomas S. Clark, a judge of the Kern County Superior Court, signed off on the Tulare Hospital District’s settlement with Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene. In January, the district settled its claims against Hostetler and Greene with the district receiving $3,000,000. Hostetler and Greene have been dismissed from the district’s lawsuit, which remains ongoing against previous board members Linda Wilburn and Dr. Parmod Kumar, MD.
The settlement agreement setting forth the terms of this settlement is now accessible by the public on the district’s website. Any statements made by any director or employee of the district, as had been previously included in coverage by various news outlets and in the district’s previous press release covering this development in the district’s civil lawsuit, represent the opinions of individuals and not of the board.
According to the district they believe the payment of the $3,000,000 by Greene and Hostetler under the terms of the now available settlement agreement was made in good faith to make the district whole.
In conjunction with its publication of the settlement agreement between the District and Hostetler and Greene, the District reiterates its official position in a press release:
The district recently settled its claims against Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene with the district receiving $3,000,000. The payment represents nearly all of the fees the district paid Baker Hostetler during the entire course of Baker Hostetler’s representation. The district recognizes the efforts of Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene to resolve this matter and appreciates their willingness to redress the harms alleged by the district. The district believes that this payment on behalf of Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene was made in good faith to make the district whole, and that such payment resolves the District’s dispute with Baker Hostetler and Bruce Greene.