VUSD teachers plead for help, claim classrooms are unsafe

Cindy Johnson has been teaching for over 40 years and said they must address these students who are so disruptive. She brought the point to the board that some of the youngest students believe this is what a classroom environment is supposed to look like because it is all they know. Johnson said as a teacher their jobs are to plan and implement instruction, but that is not possible with such severe daily disruptions. She said they are not counselors or social workers and do not have the personnel to support students with such behaviors.