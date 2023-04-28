Judge denies motion to recuse Tim Ward in HCCA case

On Dec. 13, the attorneys for defendant Benzeevi submitted a motion to recuse District Attorney Tim Ward in the case against Beenzeevi, Germany and Green. In the motion for recusal, Benzeevi claimed the relationship between Ward and himself was more than passing acquaintances; that there was alleged political entanglement and that Ward had various alleged politically motivated post-compliant actions on the case. However, despite these claims, Sheltzer determined there to be no conflict.