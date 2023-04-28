SBA recovery center closes Visalia location, help online availability

The SBA has announces the closure of the Business Recovery Center after 2 months assisting Visalia
VISALIA – The recovery center to assist businesses impacted by natural disasters is closing their doors.
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that they will close its Visalia Business Recovery Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The Visalia office will continue assisting local businesses until their closing. SBA representatives will still be available at all the federal-state disaster recovery centers.
“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to businesses that were affected by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began Feb. 21,” director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center, said.
Until the center closes, the business recovery center will continue to meet with business owners to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, help each individual complete their electronic loan application and close their approved loans. No appointment is necessary.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.4% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.4% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
The deadline to apply for property damage is June 2, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 3, 2024.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800- 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.