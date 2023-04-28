Tulare hospital foundation hosts Serengeti night fundraiser

Tulare hospital creates a night in the Serengeti on May 20 to fund the treatment of cancer and heart disease
TULARE – Tulare Hospital and Community Health Foundation is giving the public a glimpse into the Serengeti at Zumwalt Park this May. The foundation’s annual fundraiser gathers local sponsors while bringing attention to Adventist Health’s programs.
The 27th annual summer of jubilee fundraiser includes restaurants, wineries and breweries. Their theme this year is “Summer in the Serengeti.” Attendees can enjoy games, dancing and live music from The Band August. The event is on Saturday, May 20 and is for attendants over the age of 21.
“The foundation has always been the bridge between the community and the hospital. And the method in which we raise money is basically from our shared donors, and our supporters, and our stakeholders.” said Jan Smith, executive director for the foundation.
There will also be three special live auction prizes for the highest bidder and a special opportunity drawing. Every year the Tulare Hospital Foundation raises philanthropic support for Tulare Regional Medical Center to enhance care in the Tulare region. Event proceeds support the Cardio Cath Lab, MRI Women’s Imaging as well as other projects at Adventist Health Tulare.
Tickets may be purchased at the Foundation Office located at 906 N. Cherry St., inside the hospital Gift Shop at 869 N. Cherry Street, or through any of our Foundation Trustees. Tickets are $70 for the public and $50 for Adventist Health Employees.
“We’ll have a buffet dinner, we’ll have wine and beer tasting and dessert tastings after. And one of the highlights, of course we have the gaming area,” said Smith
For more information visit the website at: www.tularehospitalfoundation.org/SummerJubilee, or call 559-685-3438. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are available. Those interested can follow the event on Facebook; Tulare Hospital Foundation Summer Jubilee.