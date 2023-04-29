Assembly passes bill designed to reduce veteran suicide

On April 17, the California State Assembly passed Assembly Bill (AB) 988, a bill requiring mental health crisis providers to report on the number of veterans or active-duty personnel who utilize the service. Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) issued a statement upon the passage of AB 988 expressing his gratitude to his colleagues for unanimously supporting the bill. The bill will help the state better aid veterans who are contemplating suicide. The bill will now make its way to the senate for approval.