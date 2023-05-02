Make-a-Wish turns child’s dream shopping spree into reality

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to grant Alyson’s wish on World Wish Day. This particular date carried extra meaning as it was the day the first ever wish was granted in the 1980s. Many Target employees were excited to welcome Alyson into their store. As the red carpet was rolled out and Alyson stepped out of her Limo bus, Target employees were lined up waiting for her to enter the store. Rebecca with human resources and some other employees were able to set up a dressing room just for Alyson. Inside the fitting room were some flowers, donuts, water, other goodies and two princess dresses just for her from Target.