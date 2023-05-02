Sun-Gazette adds owners, buys Fresno County paper

New schedules for commercial print clients needed to be implemented to streamline press production and eliminate costly overtime. New computers needed to be purchased for every department. There was a dire need for new cloud based systems that interacted with new software and hardware. Sales commission rates and policies were changed to help the salesperson make more per ad, but not paid out until it was collected. Everything was changed in one way or another, down to the pay-date schedule that would dramatically hurt the company during the months they could least afford it.