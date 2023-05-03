Exeter museum ‘CACHEs’ in on small town history

Tickets are now available for the grand opening dinner at 6 p.m. on June 10 for $50 per person. There is also an option for a $500 sponsored table of eight which includes 5-6 p.m. charcuterie tables and drinks. The event will feature a fundraising dinner celebration that will mark the new identity, focus and mission of the 20 year old organization. Residents are encouraged to join not only for dinner but for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of our newly renovated and rebranded facility. Miller said there is no limit as to how many people can join CACHE for dinner. They will be setting up as many tables as they need in the park across from the museum.