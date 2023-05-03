The Source opens their $50,000 renovation to community members

The renovated LGBTQ+ center makes more room and accessibility for community members set to be unveiled on May 11
VISALIA – After a $50,000 remodel, The Source has opened their campus again to provide a safe space for community members in need of their services.
The Source LGBT+ Center is opening the doors to their newly renovated location, including an interior redesign and courtyard expansion. Made possible by a $50,000 grant from Health Net, the updated center will serve as a place for their 3,000 yearly visitors to gather for events, learn about resources or just find a safe space to be themselves.
The Source made a historic move to their own building in October 2021, with over 4,800 square feet of space for support groups, client services, youth, volunteers and a dozen staff. They recently celebrated their anniversary, serving Tulare, Kings and Fresno County residents for seven years.
“Health Net is proud to support The Source in its work to create a safe space for all LGBTQ+ individuals,” Nai Kasick, Vice President, Medi-Cal Regional Lead at Health Net, said. “We are excited to see residents use the new space and to witness how it will create a stronger, more connected community in Central California.”
The refurbished community center that was accessible to everyone was a goal from the moment they bought the building in 2021.
“I’m honored to be part of the story of The Source and to see us grow from an idea to owning a campus in Downtown Visalia,” Nick Vargas, Co-Founder and Director of Development at The Source said. “The investment from our community partners, donors, and especially Health Net, has made it possible to have a space that our community can call home.”
The Source’s campus currently serves as a space to host over 14 groups, including seven non-Source community groups each week, such as LGBTQ+ Alcoholics Anonymous, Crystal Meth Anonymous, CenCal Lesbians and non-LGBTQ+ groups who have found a home at The Source. The new center renovations will allow The Source to increase group size indoors, accommodate group events outdoors, and create more accessible space.
“I join the city of Visalia and our neighbors in celebrating the reopening of the Source LGBT+ Center,” Melissa Hurtado, California State Senator, District 16 said. “I applaud the Center’s team, Health Net, and all the community partners who coordinated on the remodel of the center to ensure its success in our region for many years to come.”