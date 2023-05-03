Tulare man guilty of 20 counts of child molestation

Eighteen of Arey’s crimes occurred against one male victim between Jan. 1, 1996, and Nov. 1, 2002. The victim was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. One of the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and Aug. 29, 2000, against a female victim who between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time of the sexual assault.