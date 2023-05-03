Tulare man guilty of 20 counts of child molestation

Tulare County Superior Court finds Steven Arey of Tulare guilty for cases of child molestation from over two decades ago
VISALIA – Steven Brian Arey was found guilty of 20 counts of child molestation against three victims, all of whom were under the age of 14 when the crimes occurred.
Arey, 52, was found guilty by a jury on April 28 at the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia. His sentencing is set for May 26, where he faces 300 years-to-life in prison for his crimes. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
In addition to each count of child molestation, each considered felony and strike offenses, the jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.
Eighteen of Arey’s crimes occurred against one male victim between Jan. 1, 1996, and Nov. 1, 2002. The victim was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. One of the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and Aug. 29, 2000, against a female victim who between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time of the sexual assault.
The remaining crime occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and March 5, 2001, against a female victim between the ages of eight and 13 at the time of the sexual assault. All of the committed assaults took place in the city of Tulare.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes Against Children Division, and was investigated by Sergeant Matt Muller of the Tulare Police Department.