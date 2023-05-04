Betty Berk brightens art gallery at Exeter museum

Berk is an expressionist painter emphasizing texture and color and she said her main interest is expressive color. She has been creating arts and crafts all of her life with a focus on oil painting over the last 30 years. Berk said she loves to use bright colors and that she has an innate sense of the balance of any color choice and she calls it the “intuitive art of color.” She said she discovered she was born with her own sense of color. She knows the science of color theory, but she finds it hard to explain her use of color to other artists because the sense and science don’t always fit, or overlap.