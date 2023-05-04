City denies Visalia cemetery’s expansion plan

There are currently two other cemetery locations within Visalia, Elbow Creek and Lone Oak that were mentioned by both council members and those who made public comments. Though it was unknown how many available plots are at each location or even how big either of them are, the question was asked of why can’t the district utilize those spaces instead of expanding on the one in the middle of town. And if there is not any room at those locations, why not purchase a separate portion of land outside of town to expand the cemetery.