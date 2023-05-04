County improves efficiency through new HR software

The agreement with Mythics Inc. to provide the software and licensing on behalf of Oracle for an amount not to exceed $3,171,815 from May 2, 2023 through May 2, 2028. Tulare County auditor-controller Cass Cook said this is the shared expenses throughout the total stent of the contract. The additional million is to have Graviton Consulting services provide Oracle software implementation services and support for an amount not to exceed $1,438,820. According to Cook, this is a one time cost. It will be effective May 2 of this year through December 31, 2024.