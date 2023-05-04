Four local cities among fastest growing in CA

And things won’t be getting better any time soon based on preliminary permit numbers so far this year. Visalia has permitted 73% fewer new homes in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2022. Builders permitted only two new homes in April, according to the latest City of Visalia figures. Home builders had permitted 245 new homes by May 1 of 2022, but so far this year, the city has issued only 66 new single family residential permits. The trend puts Visalia on pace for the slowest new home construction year in decades. Overall, the total value of all permits is also down by 62% although residential remodels for the year to date are up .High interest rates have slowed building plans as well as the sale of existing homes in the city.