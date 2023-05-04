SJV Homes closes 3,500 homes within a decade

San Joaquin Valley Homes makes massive strides in housing developments after closing over 3,000 homes in the Valley since 2013
VISALIA –San Joaquin Valley Homes have handed over the keys to 3,500 new home owners after starting their business in 2013. As a thank you to their homebuyers, SJV Homes handed them a little bit of extra cash as well.
To commemorate closing 3,500 homes, SJV Homes is recognizing a recent homebuyer in each neighborhood with a $500 check. The gifts are being distributed individually this month to 13 families now living in their new homes across the valley.
“We’re happy to recognize our 3,500 home closing by sharing this moment with these 13 homebuyers,” Joe Leal, co-founder San Joaquin Valley Homes, said . “We’re honored they chose and trusted us to build their homes.”
SJV Homes has come a long way over the past decade. Founded in 2013, the company has grown steadily and is now one of the most active homebuilding operations in our area today. Leal credits his employees as the driving force behind its success.“
“Our growth is the result of hard work and dedication by our entire team,” Leal said. “Together, we look forward to continuing to build homes that our customers love and creating communities where families thrive.”
Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia.
For the past four years, SJV Homes has made the prestigious Builder 100 list, a ranking of the top homebuilders in the United States put out each year by Builder magazine.