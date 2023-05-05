DA charges man with murder among other crimes

Jacoby Jackson is facing the death penalty or life without parole after being charged with murder of a woman in Tulare
VISALIA –.District Attorney Tim Ward announced that he brought murder charges against a man for his role in a killing at a massage business in Tulare. Jacoby Jackson pleaded not guilty to his crimes and is set to return to court this month.
Jackson, 32, has been charged with car theft and murder of a woman in Tulare. He is also facing special allegations of robbery, arson, violence resulting in great bodily harm while also possessing prior criminal convictions.
On April 9, city of Tulare firefighters and police officers responded to a massage business on K street. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found an adult female with signs of strangulation.
Firefighters extinguished a fire in a separate room in the business. Using video surveillance, officers identified Jackson as a person of interest. He was arrested on April 18, 2023, in Stanislaus County and brought back to Tulare County.
Jackson was arraigned on May 1, in superior court where he entered a not guilty plea. He is being held on no bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 11, in department 18 for a preliminary hearing confirmation.
If convicted of all charges, Jackson faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole. This is an active investigation. If the public has further information contact the Tulare Police Department.