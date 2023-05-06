County joins the pack, adds dog park in Mooney Grove

The park will include a section for both small and large dogs, various amenities as well as a water feature of some kind. It will be located on the western side of the park near what is known as Lyon Country in the park. Sisk said it will not interfere with any current disc golf courses. According to the staff report, the expected award announcement will be in December of this year. If the county is awarded the funding, it will be taken as a reimbursement which would allow the county to use the funding for other parks and recreational plans throughout the county.