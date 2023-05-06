Kaweah Health looks for lifeline with state loan program

Herbst explained that according to the Kaufman Hall report, more than 50% of California hospitals are operating in the red right now with many on the brink of collapse. This Distressed Hospital Loan program does not have all the kinks worked out quite yet. Hospitals will have to send in their financial documents and it will be determined from there which hospitals need the funding the most. Being that Kaweah is one of the largest MediCal providing hospitals in the state, Herbst said he is confident Kaweah Health will receive funding from this bill.