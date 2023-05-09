Mean Girls take the stage at Tulare Union High School

Tulare Union brings Cady Heron and the plastics to life May 10-13 in Tulare Community Auditorium
TULARE – The Tulare Union High School drama department tells viewers everyone is important in their upcoming production of Mean Girls.
Tulare Union’s production of Mean Girls High School version by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin will have evening showings Wednesday through Friday, May 10-12 at 7pm and Saturday May 13 at 2 p.m.
The story of Mean Girls is about Cady Heron (played by Alyssa Long) may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious way of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. The plastics (played by Isabella Ramos, Arlene Landerous, and Ava Mayo), a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George (played by Isabella Ramos).
“In January, we went to see the production of Mean Girls in LA. And we just loved it so much. We decided that we would do that as our spring musical,” Jill Coyle, Tulare Union High School drama teacher said.
Coyle explained how the message of Mean Girls was important for high school students to hear.
“We just love the message of it. It’s about Cady’s transition and her last words are that she thinks as if you’re all stars. And so then the kids sing it out to the audience. Like everyone’s important. Everyone’s a star in their own right,” Coyle said.
Tickets are $5 at the Tulare Community Auditorium located 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Box office opens one hour before each show.
This musical is rated PG-13 due to mature language and themes.
A full list of the cast members is as follows:
Mean Girls Cast
Regina………………. Isabella Ramos
Janis………………….Ivy Freeman
Damian……………….Josue Hernandez-Nava
Gretchen……………..Arlene Landeros
Karen……………….. .Ava Mayo
Aaron……………….. .Benicio Mares
Mrs. Heron……………..Alianna Fox
Mrs George………….Aymee Taylor
Ms. Norbury…………Sabrina Castillo
Mr. Duvall……………Anthony Monroe
Kevin…………………Mathew Parra-Vazquez
Dawn…………………Valeria Diaz Soto
Caroline/Rachel……..Jamie Rodriguez
Moderator…………….Jacob Alonzo
Coach Carr/Martin……Elijah Bermudez-Villalobos
Sophia Acquino………Desiree Coria-Duran
Sophie K………………Adria Wright
Citlyn Caussin………..Triniti Morris
Mr.Heron/Jason………Hunter Daley
Glenn Coco/Mathlete. Leo Bird
Shane Oman/Tyler K…Caleb Gonzalez
Mr. Buck/Mathete…… Eli Requejo
Taylor Wedel…………lJayda Freitas
Mike T…………………Alex Cruz
Sarah T……………….Emily Treadwell