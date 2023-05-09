Mean Girls take the stage at Tulare Union High School

The story of Mean Girls is about Cady Heron (played by Alyssa Long) may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious way of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. The plastics (played by Isabella Ramos, Arlene Landerous, and Ava Mayo), a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George (played by Isabella Ramos).