Sun-Gazette journalists earn first place, honorable mention at Gruner Awards

The third and fourth parts of the series focus on the political aspects of the pro-life pregnancy centers and their connections to national organizations, as well as the stories of women who have been affected by the centers’ practices. The investigation also underscores the need for greater transparency and regulation to ensure that women seeking reproductive healthcare receive accurate information and have access to a full range of options. Throughout the series, Moore emphasizes the importance of local journalism in uncovering these concerns and advocating for a more comprehensive approach to reproductive health services in the community.