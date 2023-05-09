Tulare County supports homeless with ongoing services

In 2016 the board of supervisors created the Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness and since then, the landscape of those experiencing homelessness has significantly changed. The county has had to keep up with changing legislation, the growth of those experiencing homelessness and find new ways to move toward finding a solution. Whitaker said the county has numerous efforts underway to help individuals transition out of homelessness and into environments which provide better safety and stability. Some of those efforts include the city of Tulare’s safe encampment zone, the city of Porterville’s Welcome Center, transitional environments provided by Self-Help Enterprises like Eden House, HomeKey projects, the Visalia navigation center and more.