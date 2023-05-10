TJUHSD provides students additional behavioral aids

Van Scyoc said the district has definitely seen a rise in behavioral issues since the pandemic. However, overall at the high school level it is typically not as severe as the elementary or middle school level. Students typically build stronger relationships with teachers in high school so there is a different level of respect. However, Van Scyoc did say at break and lunchtime is when students act out the most. The behavioral specialists will also be able to be out and about on breaks to help add an extra layer of support for students and teachers.