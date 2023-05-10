Tule River Tribe flies high with Eagle Mountain Casino ribbon cutting

The casino’s relocation will also relieve existing water usage and drought concerns for reservation residents. There was much to do about having the casino actually uproot and move down the road. Because the casino had to move from reservation land, it required approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom. He gave his final approval and signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the tribe for the casino to relocate from above Springville to 40 acres near the Porterville Airport in August 2019. It also included his concurrence with the Department of the Interior’s decision to allow land in Porterville to be placed in trust allowing the Tribe to relocate.