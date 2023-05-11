Newest Panda Express woks into town

Panda Express opens newest location on Mooney Boulevard, offers first 88 guests a free gift full of merchandise and coupons
VISALIA – After the newest Panda Express cuts the ribbon for their new business, members of the community will be able to enjoy fresh food and receive a complimentary gift.
On Friday May 12, Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening of its news restaurant with the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and will continue throughout the day as the first 88 guests will receive a special gift full of merchandise and coupons. The store is located at 4505 S. Mooney Blvd, in the up and coming area near Texas Roadhouse and across from Target.
“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Visalia community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” Letty Wendels, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations said. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”
The new Panda Express location offers all of Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous original orange chicken, award-winning honey walnut shrimp and guest-favorite broccoli beef entrée. Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S according to a press release from Panda Express. Local store hours are Sunday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with extended drive thru hours open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents. According to the press release, they offer one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda general managers earn $100,000 annually.
Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs. They also offer professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Wages start at $17 per hour for all front of house hires and $18 per hour for all new back of house hires. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work Certification and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.
At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers. Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities at community.pandaexpress.com.
On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. According to the press release, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including the original orange chicken and award-winning honey walnut shrimp. These dishes have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine.
Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 12 international countries.
Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda’s philanthropic arm, has raised more than $329 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda Community Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.