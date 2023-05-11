Newest Panda Express woks into town

Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs. They also offer professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Wages start at $17 per hour for all front of house hires and $18 per hour for all new back of house hires. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work Certification and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.