Tulare County cuts dairy emissions by 19%

In 2021, manure management operations at county dairies and feedlots produced an estimated 4.9 million metric tons of methane CO2e emissions, 15% below 2013 levels. To meet the Senate Bill 1383 target, county dairies and feedlots will need to further reduce methane CO2e emissions by an additional 1.4 million metric tons per year by 2030. At the time of this study, additional projects already scheduled to begin this year would provide further methane CO2e reductions of up to 414,991 metric tons per year when operational. This leaves a little more than 1 million metric tons per year of methane CO2e reductions needed from yet-to-be identified digester, AMMP, or enteric projects by 2030. Changes to the animal population would also affect emissions.The latest figures show the total cattle population of the county is climbing.